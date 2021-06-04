Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $52.24 Million Stock Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 8.39% of Vapotherm worth $52,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

