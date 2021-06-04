Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $59.05 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 486.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.70% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $59,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $258,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,633,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,151.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,176.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

