Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $74.15 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.06% of WNS worth $74,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

