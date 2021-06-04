Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $84.71 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 105,899 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of EOG Resources worth $84,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,105.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 297,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 165,880 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

