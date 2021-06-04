Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $89.86 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,016 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Bentley Systems worth $89,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 698.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

