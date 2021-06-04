Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $98.29 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.80% of Moelis & Company worth $98,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.30. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.