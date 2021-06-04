Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.96% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $94,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

