Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.91% of Floor & Decor worth $91,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $97.21 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.