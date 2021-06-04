Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.56% of Fabrinet worth $85,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

