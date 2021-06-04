Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.11% of CyberArk Software worth $56,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 76,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after buying an additional 58,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.05 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

