Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $58.63 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,685,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,633,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.01% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.