Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,886 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.02% of STAAR Surgical worth $50,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

STAA stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 636.94 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

