Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $102.84 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 466,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,838,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of Okta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 138.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

