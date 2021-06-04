Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $61.64 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 256,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Old Dominion Freight Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

