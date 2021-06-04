Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $85.05 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,628,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,052,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of OGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

