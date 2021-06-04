Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074,153 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 12.82% of ViewRay worth $90,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 8.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

