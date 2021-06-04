Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.43% of Papa John’s International worth $71,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

