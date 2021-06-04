Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,563 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Corteva worth $86,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

CTVA stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

