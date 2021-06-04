Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 106,619 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,619 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $99,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.79. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.