Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,257,426 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,257,426 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.79 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

