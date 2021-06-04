Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 21,443 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,443 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $85,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $366.51 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock worth $3,253,983. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

