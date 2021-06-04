Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 22,143 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.70% of Kirby worth $61,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of KEX opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,354 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

