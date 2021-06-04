Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 293,792 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,792 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Hilton Worldwide worth $99,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $123.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

