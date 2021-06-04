Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 436,282 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436,282 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of Thor Industries worth $97,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

THO opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

