Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 48,236 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,236 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of NetApp worth $71,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

