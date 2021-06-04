Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 61,619 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,619 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.57% of H&R Block worth $61,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

