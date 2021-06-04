Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 646,201 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,201 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.21% of Vertiv worth $84,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.