Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 748,968 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 748,968 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.12% of Gentex worth $96,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

