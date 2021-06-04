Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 484,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

