Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,030 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.72% of Insmed worth $60,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

