Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.86% of nVent Electric worth $86,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after acquiring an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.