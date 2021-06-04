ASD (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $333.87 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $333.87 million and approximately $409,437.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.01013308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.15 or 0.10136263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051691 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

