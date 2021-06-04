Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,562 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,663. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

