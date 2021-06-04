Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 549 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.27. 122,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,885. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

