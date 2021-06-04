Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 751 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 3.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Align Technology worth $41,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $13.02 on Friday, hitting $579.98. 7,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,406. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.24 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

