Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,062. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

