Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $238.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,232. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

