Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.55. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.