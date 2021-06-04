Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $21.03 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.68. 35,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. The company has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.