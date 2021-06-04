Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 168.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $130.87. 15,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,143. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

