Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $96.33. 2,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,819. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

