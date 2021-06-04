Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,574. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

