Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,740 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,097,676 shares of company stock valued at $593,477,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $302.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,471. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

