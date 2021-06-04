Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,791 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

INTC stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 648,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,917,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

