Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.53 on Friday, hitting $2,439.14. 46,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,303.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

