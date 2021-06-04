Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.01. 18,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,501. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.