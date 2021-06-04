Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.53. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $451.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

