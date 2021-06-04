Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $592.42. The stock had a trading volume of 567,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.19. The stock has a market cap of $570.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.84, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.69 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

