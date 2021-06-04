Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,506 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. 28,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $164.51 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.