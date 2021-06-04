Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

